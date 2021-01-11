Greens call for rent freeze in Fife for coming year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife Council and social landlords in the region are being urged to consider a rent freeze in the coming year.

Similar moves have been announced by housing associations elsewhere, including in Dundee, Glasgow and Argyll and Bute, to help tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Fife Council is still looking at a rise of around 1.5%, less than a previously anticipated 3%.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell is urging landlords to take the current situation into account.

“The pandemic has placed enormous strain on individuals and social landlords should explore every option to ease the burden on their tenants,” he said.

“Housing associations across the country have recognised this and already committed to freezing rents in the coming year.”

He said the Scottish Government also needed to step up its support for renters in the private and social sectors.

Fife Council is currently consulting with tenants on rent options via www.fife.gov.uk/rent until January 31.

Councillors will take final budget decisions in February ahead of the new rent level being applied from April.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife’s housing convenor, said: “Our tenant federations have already highlighted the need to keep a rent increase as low as possible.

“We are continuing to invest in our ambitious housebuilding programme and improving existing council homes; and, most importantly at this time, tackling poverty by improving the support we provide to our most vulnerable communities.

“I’ve been advised that we could maintain our current level of service with a 1.5% increase.

“This is half of the average 3% increase and we can do this without making cuts to services. It also means we can continue to support those who have become unemployed or furloughed, through our ‘Universal Credit Rent Support’ and ‘Covid-19 Rent Support’ funds.

“Rent collected helps us to continue to make improvements and provide warmer, drier, healthier homes for our tenants and I hope they will give us their views and have their say.”

Mrs Hamilton also stressed that her door was “always open” but suggested Mr Ruskell had shown “no interest whatsoever” in housing during her time as housing convenor.