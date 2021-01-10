Bowhouse offering free service to Fifers looking to recycle Christmas trees

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife estate is offering a lifeline for anyone who has not yet managed to dispose of their Christmas tree.

Bowhouse – on the Balcaskie Estate near St Monans – is offering a free service to recycle real trees by chipping and composting them.

Once the compost is complete it will be used on plots and land around Bowhouse, reintroducing the carbon stored in the tree back into the soil.

Trees should be stripped of all decorations and visitors should follow the signs for deliveries to the back of the building.

The service will remain in place until January 20.

Figures suggest that only 10% of Christmas trees are recycled in Britain each year.