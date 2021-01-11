Up to 20 jobs brewing as Starbucks plans new Kirkcaldy drive-thru

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As many as 20 jobs could be created after coffee chain Starbucks confirmed plans to create a new drive-thru in Kirkcaldy.

Burton and Speke Limited, a Starbucks franchisee covering the east of Scotland, has filed a planning application with Fife Council to move into the unit previously occupied by Frankie and Benny’s.

The building has lain empty since the summer after owners The Restaurant Group announced cutbacks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the demise of the Italian-American eatery has opened up an opportunity to finally bring Starbucks to the Lang Toun after years of speculation.

Between 15 and 20 new posts are expected to be created at the new drive-thru site.

Drawings included with the application show more than 20 indoor tables and six outdoor settings for the cafe.

However, Burton and Speke has also proposed the creation of a new drive-thru lane to serve drinks and snacks to on-the-go Fifers.

Two electric car charging spaces have been included as part of the application, to comply with requirements for EV provision.

The application continues a streak of expansion across the Kingdom for Starbucks, which has applied for permission to open shops in Glenrothes and Leven in the last year.

The company already has a presence at Duloch Park in Dunfermline.

Possible High Street locations in Kirkcaldy have come and gone, while rival Costa Coffee has two shops within the Fife Central Retail Park – one standalone coffee shop unit and an outlet within the large Next store.

A decision on the application is expected by early March and should more than five objections to the plans be received, councillors would be given the final say.