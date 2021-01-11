A92 roadworks will see Lochgelly overbridge shut for five days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Essential maintenance work planned for the A92 Lochgelly overbridge will see the route closed for five days next week.

The project, around a kilometre south of Lochgelly, will involve teams replacing some of the deck expansion joints on the overbridge.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday and will take place over five days.

The road will have to be closed, meaning motorists travelling eastbound will be diverted to Chapel Junction and westbound traffic will be diverted to Cowdenbeath Junction.

The A92 itself will remain fully open throughout the project.

BEAR Scotland North East Representative Ian Stewart said: “This essential bridge maintenance project will allow our teams to carry out the replacement of expansion joints on the A92 Lochgelly Overbridge to ensure the bridge continues to operate safely.

“Due to the complexity of repairs, the traffic management arrangements are crucial for keeping our teams and motorists safe. The closure will also allow our teams to complete the repairs in the shortest possible timescale.

“We thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”