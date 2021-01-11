Fife medical practice operating reduced service due to Covid-19 outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife medical practice has had to curtail its services following an outbreak of Covid-19.

New Park Medical Practice in Dunfermline has confirmed it will temporarily be operating a reduced service after cases of coronavirus were identified among practice staff.

A small number of staff have also been asked to isolate after contact with the confirmed cases.

NHS Fife revealed it has not been necessary to postpone any appointments at this stage and patients with pre-arranged appointments are being asked to attend as originally planned.

However, if that situation changes, patients will be contacted.

New routine appointments cannot be booked at this time and patients requiring urgent review or assessment will continue to be managed by phone, video link or in person as appropriate.

A spokesperson said: “The practice would like to thank patients for their continued patience in the coming days. A further update will be issued on Friday.”

Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website www.nhsinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic at www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus.