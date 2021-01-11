Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife woman accused of sexually assaulting jailer by hitting him on the backside

by Agency Reporter
January 11 2021, 4.03pm
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling Sheriff Court.

A woman is to appear in court accused of sexually assaulting a jailer by hitting him on the backside.

Elizabeth Soutar, 40, is said to have carried out the assault on the prison officer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Cornton Vale Prison, near Stirling.

She faces a single charge which alleges that the sexual assault occurred “in that you did strike him on the buttocks”.

At Stirling Sheriff Court on Friday, the case against Soutar, of Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, was continued without plea, at the request of defence solicitor Virgil Crawford, until February 5.

Soutar was not personally present in court.

More from The Courier