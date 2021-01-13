Ambitious roof top cafe plans for Fife garden centre revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to expand a Fife horticultural centre, to include a rooftop café, shop and green waste recycling facilities, have been revealed.

Growforth Limited has submitted a planning application to Fife Council for its current business at South Pargillis in Hillend, Dunfermline.

Permission has already been granted, but the company has outlined amendments which include undertaking infrastructure works, creating new nursery beds and removing existing glasshouses.

It also wants to develop its farm shop and create the Moongate Café as well as relocating existing polytunnels and adding new landscaping at its site.

In its planning statement, it says: “As a growing business, it is Growforth’s objective to create a new and unique combination of businesses on this site that have community and the environment at their heart.

“Through this development, Growforth aims to develop their business while considerably improving their environmental credentials and overall efficiency.”

The public will have access to facilities, including an electric vehicle charging point, manual car wash facility and recycling point.

“It is essential that the new building sits well within its rural environment and enhances the appearance of the site,” the statement goes on.

“The building has been designed using multiple re-purposed shipping containers in a contemporary style.”

Established in 1990, the award-winning wholesale nursery business currently supplies around 500 small businesses – more than half of them in Fife

Its customers include 95% of Scottish garden centres.