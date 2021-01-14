Fife man to stand trial accused of dragging woman by neck with metal dog lead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man is due to stand trial later this year accused of various offences including dragging a woman along the ground with a metal dog lead.

Christopher Johnstone, 38, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Perth to face an indictment containing 12 separate charges.

It is alleged he grabbed the woman, wrapped the lead around her neck and dragged her by it at Caithness Place in Kirkcaldy on July 6 .

He is also accused of repeatedly striking two men on the body with a metal dog lead, being in possession of a metal dog lead and a hammer, and breaching bail conditions.

Johnstone is also accused of smashing the windows of a car with a baseball bat in Dunsire Street, Kirkcaldy, on January 19 last year.

He is alleged to have chased a man and tried to hit him with a baseball bat and to have tried to hit a police officer with a baseball bat and attempted to kick and bite him.

He is also accused of assaulting another officers and repeatedly attempting to kick and bite him, of struggling violently with police officers and making threats of violence towards them at Dunsire Street and Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Johnstone denies the allegations and an application for bail was refused.

In his bail application, solicitor Scott McKenzie noted that he has been on remand for around 269 days in relation to the July allegations.

Mr McKenzie said his client felt in danger of losing his tenancy and, as a chronic asthma sufferer, was concerned about the new variant of Covid-19 – and that his mental health was deteriorating as a result.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay opposed bail, saying the indictment contained bail aggravations and suggesting Johnstone was likely to be given a sentence of more than two years if he is convicted.

Sheriff James Williamson rejected the bail application and remanded Johnstone in custody until a trial date of April 19.