Work starts on first homes set to transform vast former Tullis Russell site near Glenrothes

The transformation of the vast former Tullis Russell paper mill site on the outskirts of Glenrothes has begun in earnest with building work started on the first new homes.

Kingdom Housing Association has commenced work on 85 affordable new homes for social rent on the former industrial site which will eventually make way for a huge new housing estate.

The new homes will form part of a larger residential led mixed use development being overseen by Advance Construction and is expected to include a total of 850 dwellings as well as retail, business and industrial units.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Working in partnership with Campion Homes and Advance Construction, Kingdom secured the affordable housing element of the project with the remainder of the site to be developed in several phases by a range of leading housebuilders.

Crucially, the development will help meet a range of housing needs in the region with this phase of the development incorporating a range of housing designs, including larger family homes and homes suitable for older people or tenants with particular housing needs.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The new properties have been designed with the current and future needs of residents in mind and will offer properties that can adapt as the needs of the tenants change.

The houses will also benefit from low carbon heating supplied by the Glenrothes district heating network which takes steam generated as a by-product from the nearby Markinch CHP biomass plant which already provides low cost heating to homes and businesses locally.

Commencement of groundworks for the first 85 new homes comes nearly six years after collapse of the famous manufacturing firm which went bust in April 2015 with the loss around 500 jobs.

Tullis Russell had been regarded as one of the world’s foremost manufactures of paper and cardboard, having operated on the same site for 206 years.

Commenting on the Kingdom Group Chief Executive Bill Banks said: “This exciting new development of affordable properties for social rent in Glenrothes provides residents with homes which are not only safe and secure but also highly energy efficient.

“One of the strategic objectives is our commitment to sustainability and all of the new homes will benefit from low carbon heating and solar photovoltaic panels and public electric vehicle charging points will be provided.”

He added, “I’m delighted that the development at the former Tullis Russel paper mill site allows us to continue working collaboratively with Fife Council, Campion Homes, Advance Construction and Oliver & Robb Architects to help meet the current housing needs in the area.

The total project cost is £14.6 million and funding of £7.3 million has been provided by The Scottish Government.

The project is scheduled to complete in Spring 2022 with phased handovers planned prior to final completion.