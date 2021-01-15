Michelin-starred Fife restaurateur backs calls for hospitality minister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The owner of the Michelin-starred Peat Inn in Fife has backed calls for the appointment of a hospitality minister at Westminster as the sector faces widespread closures and job losses as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 200,000 people signed a petition calling for the post to be introduced and the issue was debated in Parliament on Monday.

Geoffrey Smeddle, who runs the Peat Inn with his wife Katherine, said: “We do believe it was right for there to be a debate on whether there should be a hospitality minister.

© SYSTEM

“We’re not saying that businesses should stay open at all costs, because clearly that’s not realistic or desirable in the face of a pandemic, but what people in hospitality want is for the government to understand the impact of their decisions, particularly when they’re taken at very short notice.

“If there was a clearer voice at the table speaking on behalf of hospitality, some of those decisions could have been made in a way that allows businesses to take the necessary steps and at the same time to do so without such an economic impact in the long run.”

Fife Chamber of Commerce has said businesses are bearing a “disproportionate burden in the fight against covid”.

Prior to level four restrictions being introduced across mainland Scotland on Boxing Day, some pubs and restaurants had chosen to close on a voluntary basis as working within the restrictions proved too difficult.

Mr Smeddle said there was a clear need to protect public health, but businesses and industries would be needed to assist in the economic recovery, and provide jobs and employment to support suppliers.

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, recently called for more support for businesses in Parliament.

She highlighted the challenges facing the Peat Inn and the nearby Tarskavaig Bed and Breakfast, which relies on the Peat Inn for business. When the restaurant shut over the festive season, all but one of its bookings were cancelled.

Fiona Jackson who runs Tarskavaig said: “We applied for the latest hardship fund when Fife was placed in tier three to which we received a quick response rejecting our application because bed and breakfasts were still allowed to trade, but how can we expected to have any custom while everyone was being told not to travel to Fife?”

Ms Chamberlain said: “The support has been insufficient. I have received too many emails from people who have dedicated their lives to setting up their local business, who are now telling me things are on the brink.

“We desperately need to ensure that the support measures which are available work and take into account the reality which people are facing.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support businesses and employees across Scotland.

“We’ve already extended the furlough scheme until April, providing certainty for businesses as they navigate the months ahead.

“And we have provided the Scottish Government with an additional £8.6bn this year to help them to respond to the pandemic. The Scottish Government is free to use the extra funding to provide additional support for businesses as we have in England.”