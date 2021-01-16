Traffic disruption on A91 in Fife expected for four weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Around £230,000 is to be spent on improving a key route in north-east Fife.

Council roads bosses are planning four weeks of works on the A91 at Gateside from Monday, January 25.

The work will be carried out between 8am and 3pm each day, and two-way temporary traffic lights and a convoy will be used to manage the traffic.

From Friday, February 5, to Monday February 8, the junction between the A91 and A912 will be closed to all traffic for resurfacing.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all time, although there will be no access for residents during the works.

Temporary resident parking will be available at the former Gateside Primary School and Gateside Village Hall.

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, apologised for any inconvenience but said the maintenance was essential.

“We maintain over 2,400 km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them,” he said.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.”

Bus services will be affected by the traffic restrictions, and further information is available via www.stagecoachbus.com.