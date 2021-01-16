St Andrews University records just five positive Covid cases since turn of year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Just five Covid-19 cases have been linked to St Andrews University since the turn of the year, according to new figures.

Four students and one member of staff have tested positive for the virus since January 7. Five students and three members of staff are self-isolating as contacts of a confirmed positive case, while one member of staff is said to be self-isolating on a precautionary basis whilst tests are carried out on another suspected case.

There have been 129 cases linked to the university since September 1 – 112 students and 17 staff.

Fife as a whole recorded 800 positive cases in the past seven days, but there have only been seven in St Andrews Central, and fewer than three in St Andrews North, South West and South East.

The update comes a week after the Scottish Government confirmed universities must delay the return of students to campuses at least until the beginning of March in response to the increased spread of a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19.

St Andrews’ second semester is due to begin on January 25, but there will be no in-person teaching in the meantime.

Principal Sally Mapstone said: “These new restrictions are not because our classrooms or the university more generally are unsafe.

“We know from last semester that our classrooms are a safe, fully risk-assessed environment for teaching, and that there has not been a single instance of Covid being passed on in class, laboratory, or any educational setting.”

Students have been advised not to return to St Andrews, although exceptions will be made for students already on their way and international students who had already booked their return journey.

Medical students and students on ScotGem programmes, who are designated key workers, and a small number whose course requirements mean remote learning is impossible are also being allowed to return.

Rent rebates for students in university accommodation are being offered, but the university has no powers to push private landlords to offer a refund.