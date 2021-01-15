Fifteen residents at Fife sheltered housing complex test positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife sheltered housing complex is on lockdown after half the residents contracted Covid-19.

Fifteen people living in the 30 extra care flats in Lumphinnans have tested positive for the virus.

All of those affected live at Cedar House, part of a £10 million care village that also includes a 60-bed care home.

It is run by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

The care home is not affected by the outbreak.

Staff are said to be working hard to ensure the wellbeing of all tenants in the complex, all of whom are self-isolating.

Residents were tested after staff became concerned that a number of people were displaying similar symptoms.

The partnership has now imposed an enhanced cleaning regime throughout the building and no visitors are allowed.

Staff are providing shopping and prescription collections for all who live there.

They have also sent letters to all residents to inform them of the situation.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife can confirm that 15 individuals linked to Cedar House sheltered housing complex in Lumphinnans have tested positive for Covid-19.

“NHS Fife’s health protection team and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership are working alongside Fife Council to help reduce further transmission of the virus.”

Vaccination programme

The Cedar House outbreak comes as NHS Fife continues the roll-out of its coronavirus vaccination programme.

Around 5,000 residents and staff at all 76 of Fife’s care homes have already been vaccinated.

A further 7,100 healthcare staff have also received their jabs as part of efforts to maintain critical NHS services over winter.

The next stage is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 80 before moving on to over 70.

Other vulnerable adults will also follow.

NHS Fife said anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test.

It has created an online support hub to provide information on testing and updates on the pandemic.

It can be found at www.nhsfife.org/coronavirus