Benarty Hill rescue: casualty airlifted to hospital

A rescue effort was launched after a walker fell on Benarty Hill in Fife.

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team, coastguard, fire and ambulance crews were scrambled to the hill on Sunday afternoon after the alarm was raised.

One person was airlifted to hospital by a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick. The extent of the casualty’s injuries are not known.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were requested to attend the scene near Ballingry at around 3.30pm to assist ambulance staff.

Police also attended at Hill Road to direct traffic.

Posting on social media, Ochils Mountain Rescue Team said: “The team was called out earlier this evening by Police Scotland to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service in evacuating a casualty that had taken a fall in the Benarty area of Fife.

“As team members were arriving on scene the casualty was lifted by Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick and flown to hospital.

“As always we wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”