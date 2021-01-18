Councillors reject plans for 65 new homes ‘squashed’ into site at Strathkinness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Housebuilder Springfield’s plans for 65 new homes in the Fife village of Strathkinness have been thrown out by councillors.

Local Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston, who moved refusal of the plans at the recent North East Planning Committee meeting, said the properties would have been “squashed” into two thirds of an area previously earmarked for 66 homes.

The proposal would have seen homes built on a portion of a site off Nydie Mains Road, with the potential for 14 more houses to be constructed on the remaining land.

“My main concern was that the houses appeared too crowded together, with 65 squashed into just two thirds of the area for which 66 were agreed,” said Ms Liston.

“The proposed layout would have been considerably more dense than other nearby houses in the village – even the fairly recent Bonfield Park is less dense – so I considered it out of keeping with the adjacent houses in the village.”

Ms Liston’s motion was seconded by fellow Liberal Democrat Jonny Tepp and passed by eight votes to five.

Lynn Walker, who chairs Strathkinness Community Council, said it was likely Springfield would either appeal or submit another planning application.

She said: “We realise that the site will be built on but our concern has to be the effect it has on existing properties and the village infrastructure.

“We’re quite sure that they will come back with something. We just have to wait and see what they’re going to come back with.

“Certainly, we’re not going to sit back and let them do what they like, carte blanche.”

Ms Walker added that there were also concerns about drainage issues, with one nearby property recently affected by flooding.