Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Traffic wardens slapped a parking ticket on a supermarket delivery van as the driver took groceries to a customer in Burntisland.

The officer ignored an appeal for leniency as the vehicle was on double yellow lines.

Yet, minutes later, a Fife Council van parked on the same High Street spot and stayed for an hour.