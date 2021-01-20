Two men to stand trial over alleged assault and knifepoint robbery in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have denied assaulting and robbing another man at knifepoint at a house in Lochgelly last year.

Richard Grant, 34, a prisoner at Low Moss, and Sebastian Walls, 48, of Carden Castle Park, Cardenden, stand accused of repeatedly punching and kicking another man on the head and body, repeatedly striking him on the head and body with metal poles, brandishing a knife at him and robbing him of a knife, a sum of money and a dartboard at an address in Timmons Park on May 13, 2020.

The pair are also accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting and swearing at the same victim over the phone, trying to force open the man’s front door, and also by repeatedly banging on the door and claiming to be police officers by shouting ‘police’ and ‘CID’ on the same date.

Grant is also charged with possession of a knife without reasonable excuse, while Wells faces another charge that he was in possession of a class B drug, named amphetamine.

A fifth charge on indictment alleges the pair were also in possession of a class C drug, namely Etizolam.

Solicitor advocate Robert More, acting on behalf of Grant, and defence solicitor Chris Sneddon, acting on behalf of Wells, both confirmed their clients were adhering to their not guilty pleas in relation to the indictment they face when the case called before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Jennifer Graham, acting for the Crown, confirmed prosecutors were prepared for trial, and further proceedings in the case were fixed for the beginning of April this year.