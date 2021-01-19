Fife man accused of assaulting woman ‘to danger of life’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man has denied endangering the life of a woman during an alleged serious assault last summer.

Gary McBurney, 31, appeared via video link from HMP Perth at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court accused of acting in a threatening and abusive manner at an address in Cameron Place, Kincardine, on June 17, 2020, and assaulting a woman to her injury and danger to life the following day.

McBurney stands accused of repeatedly punching his victim on the head and body, repeatedly spitting on her, repeatedly seizing her by the throat and restricting her breathing, and pushing her against the wall causing her to fall to the floor on June 18.

The charge also alleges he repeatedly kicked her on the body, bit her on the head, seized her T-shirt and pulled it from her body, repeatedly grabbed her by the body, seized her leggings causing them to rip and pull them from her body.

McBurney is also charged with threatening the same woman with violence on June 17, refusing to leave the property when asked, throwing foodstuff and crockery on the floor and causing a table to be broken by means unknown.

The alleged incidents were said to have been committed while McBurney was on bail and under strict bail conditions barring him from entering Cameron Place in Kincardine.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett, appearing on McBurney’s behalf, confirmed that his client was pleading not guilty to the charges contained on the indictment before the court and was ready for a trial date to be fixed.

Depute fiscal Jennifer Graham said the Crown was also ready for trial, and Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC earmarked April 19 as a suitable date.

McBurney was remanded in custody until that date.