Drug addict jailed for vicious attack and robbery of woman, 82, in Kirkcaldy

by Craig Smith
January 20 2021, 6.30am Updated: January 20 2021, 9.46am
© Supplied by FacebookKirsty Rosocki, who has been jailed for 18 months for robbing an OAP in Kirkcaldy High Street.
A drug addict who attacked and robbed an elderly woman shortly after being bailed from a police station, has been jailed for a year-and-a-half.

Kirsty Rosocki, 32, grabbed 82-year-old Margaret Downie’s handbag and managed to haul it from her grasp following a struggle in Kirkcaldy High Street on the afternoon of November 16, 2020.

Rosocki, who remarkably had only been freed on bail for another matter earlier that day, set about her victim just five minutes’ walk from the police station from where she’d been released.

