Man, 49, charged after HGV left stuck on verge off M90 in Fife

A man has been charged after a lorry became stuck on a verge off one of Fife’s busiest roads.

A slip road connecting the M90 Perth to Edinburgh route with the A92 was restricted after an incident involving an HGV near Dunfermline at about 1.45pm on Friday, January 15.

The vehicle was allegedly stranded on a grass verge.

Police have confirmed a 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Officers had to close the slip road connecting the two routes on Friday, diverting traffic to the next junction.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 49-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”