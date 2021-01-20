Two well-known community stalwarts to have Wormit streets named after them

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife councillors have broken convention to honour the lives of two well-known people by naming new streets after them.

Members of the north east Fife area committee agreed to overlook the normal protocol for street naming and numbering by approving the names ‘John Dott Avenue’ and ‘Iain Peter Place’ for two new streets being created on land west of Kilmany Road in Wormit.

Normally, the local authority’s policy does not allow streets to be named after living people or people who have been dead for fewer than five years.

However, councillors decided to make an exception for Mr Dott and Mr Peter, both of whom served their local community well before their deaths in the last couple of years.

Mr Dott was a long-standing member and chair of Newport, Wormit and Forgan Community Council, and served as a north east Fife district councillor between 1989 and 1993.

He was the local pharmacist and also the Group Scout Leader for many years, and warm tributes were paid to him when he passed away in 2019.

His daughter Anne said her father – a long-standing Conservative supporter – “cared deeply” for north Fife and was vehemently against any plans to see the area “swallowed up” by Dundee, or forgotten about by Fife Council based in Glenrothes.

A spokesperson for Newport, Wormit and Forgan Community Council said they backed moves to name a street after him, describing him as a “lovely man”, “well-liked and respected throughout the community”.

Mr Peter, meanwhile, was a highly respected and well-liked local businessman who was born and brought up across the road from the development in Kilmany Road.

He started his first joinery business in Wormit Farm buildings, and the building business grew and thrived for 30 years, training and employing many local people over the years and becoming one of the major employers in the area.

Mr Peter passed away at the age of 53 in 2018 after battling liver cancer.