A Fife man who tried to rape a dog walker expects to be freed from jail soon, despite being made the subject of a lifelong restriction order.

A court heard on Tuesday that Alexander McIlravie, 29, from Burntisland, hopes to be granted parole in the near future despite now being found with a makeshift weapon behind bars.

He was jailed for four years at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in 2017 for attacking, with the intention of raping, a 31-year-old woman who was walking her dogs.

He was also made the subject of a lifelong restriction order because of the potential danger he continued to pose to members of the public.

His lawyer told Dundee Sheriff Court that McIlravie is due to have his first parole hearing in March, when the four year punishment period finishes.

Solicitor Calum Gordon said: “There is a positive outlook he may receive parole soon – possibly not March, but soon after. There have been no other matters within prison.”

Sheriff Thomas Hughes expressed surprise at McIlravie’s position and Mr Gordon replied: “He doesn’t think he will be released in March, but the feedback he received suggests it will be soon.”

Sheriff Hughes imposed an eight-month jail term on McIlravie after he admitted making a weapon in prison.