VIDEO: Hunt on for night-time prowler caught on camera trying door in Kirkcaldy

Residents in Fife have been urged to check their properties are secure after a night-time prowler was captured on camera, trying doors.

Footage has been circulating on social media of the man walking up to the door of a house in the Hollybrae estate in Kirkcaldy and repeatedly attempting to gain entry, before he is seen walking away.

The man’s movements were recorded by a home security camera via the house’s doorbell at around 2am on Wednesday and the footage shows him inadvertently setting off a security light on the opposite side of the road.

A number of people in streets leading off Robert Adam Drive, such as Fleming Drive, Rev Shirra Street and Sir Thomas Elder Way, have all since reported either seeing the man on their own home security cameras or seeing footprints in the snow which suggest he may have tried to gain entry to homes or vehicles.

Police are keen to track down the man and believe is distinctive hoodie, which features a prominent logo, and distinctive gait will encourage people to come forward.

The incident mirrored one shared on social media relating to Monday night in Cowdenbeath, when a similar-looking hooded man could be seen trying car and house door handles in Thistle Street and Randolph Crescent.

The grainy footage was filmed on a phone camera at about 5.30pm and showed the man walking up the street before stopping and trying the door of a highway maintenance van.

The phone operator activated his car horn to frighten the man off.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected but theattire appears to be similar.

Police are investigating the reports and anyone who has information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.