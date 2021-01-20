Public reminded not to approach missing Fife man Robert Clark as police find motorbike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorbike belonging to a missing man the public has been advised not to approach has been found in Fife.

Robert Clark, who is also known as Rab or Sparks, has not been seen since November 15 and police have issued several appeals in an attempt to find him.

The public has been told not to approach Mr Clark, 58, of Inverkeithing.

© Supplied by Police Scotland

However, Police Scotland would not reveal further details explaining why this advice had been given.

Mr Clark had been riding a red and black coloured Honda CBR600 motorcycle, which was discovered at Fordell Industrial Estate in Crossgates on Monday.

Chief Inspector Paul Dick of Fife Division said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to trace Mr Clark since he was reported missing in November.

“We have recently located his motorcycle but we are yet to locate Mr Clark.

“We have received a number of potential sightings from members of the public and I would take the opportunity to thank people for their help so far.”

Mr Clark was last seen at around 8.45pm on Sunday November 15 in the Lumphinnans area of Fife.

He is described as being 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with short dark but greying hair.

He wears glasses and is known to have a goatee beard, but he may now be clean shaven.

When last seen he was wearing a black motorcycle jacket with green inlays, black jeans and brown boots.

He was also wearing a red coloured motorcycle helmet.

Mr Dick added: “We will continue to follow up on every piece of information we receive so I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Clark to get in touch.

“We would ask members of the public not to approach him but would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any information to please get in touch with us immediately.

“We would also appeal to Mr Clark himself to get in touch.”

Anyone with information which could help officers trace Mr Clark is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1487 of November 17, 2020.