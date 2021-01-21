Queensferry Crossing partially closed due to risk of falling ice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Queensferry Crossing has been reopened to northbound traffic after its earlier closure due to a risk of falling ice.

Bear Scotland, which maintains the bridge, said the northbound carriageway is no longer at risk of falling ice thanks to the wind strength and direction.

However, southbound traffic should continue to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge instead.

Police have advised drivers to plan ahead if making an essential journey.

It comes after the Met Office issued a number of weather warnings across the country.

An amber alert was put in place across south and south-east Scotland on Wednesday evening, with around 30cm of snow expected to fall overnight.