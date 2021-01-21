New Year’s Day drink-driver knocked down lamp-post, struck road sign and mounted pavements

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dunfermline drink-driver mounted pavements, demolished a lamp-post, crashed into a metal barrier, and left parked cars badly damaged on New Year’s Day.

Adam Russell, 34, of Gilfillan Road, was almost three times the limit when he got behind the wheel and drove through his hometown at 11am.

Witnesses saw him drive over grassy areas and on pavements before finally crashing and staggering out of his vehicle.

Russell appeared in the dock at Dunfermine Sheriff Court where he admitted that on January 1, in Gilfillan Road, Garvock Bank, Woodmill Road, Inchcolm Road and other roads in Dunfermline, he drove a car dangerously, on a grass verge, struck a road sign, drove across both lanes of a carriageway, collided with rubbish on the roadside, then collided with a lamp-post, causing it to break and fall to the ground.

He then continued to drive on a grass verge and on a pavement and drove across a junction making no attempt to stop at it.

He collided with a metal barrier, caused other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision, then attempted to reverse away from the barrier, again colliding with it and then caused extensive damage to two parked cars.

He also admitted driving with excess alcohol.

His reading was 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said at 11am a witness saw a black jeep-type vehicle driving on a grass area in Gilfillan Road.

The vehicle then struck a road sign and a pile of roadside rubbish. The driver then proceeded to Garvock Bank where he hit a lamp-post. He kept driving and went on to grass areas and mounted a pavement.

He drove straight across a junction and into metal barriers. He tried to reverse away scraping the side of the car along the railings.

He was then seen driving in Woodmill Road and almost going into a burn after again mounting a pavement.

In Inchcolm Road, he crashed into a parked car and the impact forced that vehicle back into another, causing extensive damage.

Russell, who was accompanied by a male passenger, got out of the vehicle. He was staggering away from the scene when witnesses told him to stop and the police arrived.

Sheriff James Macdonald told Russell, “These are serious matters.”

He called for reports and sentencing was deferred until February 10. The sheriff imposed an interim driving ban.