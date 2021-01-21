Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Cowdenbeath man broke his ankle trying to escape from police at his home.

Robert Dow was found to be in possession of a knuckleduster at the time.

Dow, 34, of Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on August 16 in Broad Street, he was in possession of an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said that at 12.30am police were called to a disturbance in Broad Street.

They went to Dow’s address and found the front door open and keys in the lock.

They could hear noise coming from inside and then saw Dow jumping from a first-floor window.

He tried to run off but was caught a short distance away.

Officers saw he had a knuckleduster, which he dropped to the ground.

Defence solicitor Joe Mooney said: “He’d fallen out with one of his friends and drink had been taken.

“He didn’t know it was the police who were there. He thought it may have been others and that he was in a difficult position.”

Sheriff James Macdonald told Dow: “You have a long history of offending, including violence.”

He called for reports and Dow will return for sentencing on February 10.