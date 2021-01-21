Two new UK Government walk-in Covid-19 testing centres open in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two new UK Government Covid testing sites have opened in Fife.

Walk-through testing centres have been established at the Glenrothes Miners Charitable Society in Glenrothes’ South Street and at Dell Farquharson House in Dunfermline to build on the growing network of diagnostic testing facilities across the UK.

The two new Fife sites add to the six drive-through sites, 26 walk-through sites and 21 mobile units already created by the UK Government across Scotland.

A drive-through testing site has already been established at Dudhope Castle Car Park in Dundee, while walk-through centres are now in place at St Andrews’ Victory Memorial Hall, Perth’s Thimblerow Car Park, Dundee’s Park Place Car Park and Bruce House Car Park in Arbroath.

Health Minister Lord Bethell explained: “To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch.

“We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New walk-in sites like these make it even easier to get a test no matter where you live.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Iain Stewart, added: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic.

“Testing continues to play an important role how we manage the virus alongside the roll out of vaccines, helping to identify local outbreaks, slow down the rate of transmission and protect communities. I would like to thank the public for continuing to do the right thing and come forward to be tested when they display symptoms.

“The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, with these two new centres in Fife just the latest in our extensive network.

“We have also secured and paid for millions of doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines for all parts of the UK.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we can’t let up on our efforts to contain the virus.”

Tests in the centres are self-administered and involve taking a swab of the nose and the back of the throat.

Staff are on hand to provide additional support for vulnerable people and those with disabilities, while the centre will operate seven days a week, with appointments available from 8am to 8pm.

Dona Milne, NHS Fife director of public health, Dona Milne, welcomed the new centres, which are being run independently from the health board.

And she added: “The two new centres will help to support local access and capacity for Covid-19 testing.”

Tests must be booked in advance at: www.nhsinform.scot/test-and-protect or by calling 0800 028 2816.

People should only book at test if they have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste).