Man arrested and charged following Fife ‘prowler’ reports

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to crimes of dishonesty reported to police in Kirkcaldy earlier this week.
Officers have been investigating a number of incidents in the Hollybrae and Rowanbrae areas of the town after security camera footage of a man trying the doors of houses in the early hours of Wednesday morning was shared widely on social media.
A 44-year-old man has since been traced by police and reported to the procurator fiscal.
He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in due course.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Thanks to the members of the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”
