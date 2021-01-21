Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
Man arrested and charged following Fife ‘prowler’ reports

by Craig Smith
January 21 2021, 1.57pm Updated: January 22 2021, 9.57am
A man has been arrested and charged in relation to crimes of dishonesty reported to police in Kirkcaldy earlier this week.

Officers have been investigating a number of incidents in the Hollybrae and Rowanbrae areas of the town after security camera footage of a man trying the doors of houses in the early hours of Wednesday morning was shared widely on social media.

A 44-year-old man has since been traced by police and reported to the procurator fiscal.

He is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in due course.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Thanks to the members of the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”