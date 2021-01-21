Fife road closed after one-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The main road between Leven and Glenrothes is closed after a crash.

The accident involving one vehicle happened at around 1.20pm near Milton of Balgonie.

No-one is believed to be seriously hurt.

Motorists are being diverted.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 1.20pm following the report of a one vehicle road crash on the A911 at Milton of Balgonie, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and there does not appear to be any life threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed.”