Banking on builders to turn Rosyth EATS dream into reality

A Fife food project, set up to help families in crisis, has revealed ambitious new plans to transform a former bank building into a community hub.

EATS (Edible and Tasty Spaces) Rosyth have set out plans to completely redevelop the former Clydesdale Bank premises in Queensferry Road to create a wide reaching community support facility.

The charity took over the building in December 2020 after being awarded £284,500 of funding for the project from the Scottish Land Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund Scotland.

Once the plans are completed, the former bank will include a 40-cover community café, shop, kitchen teaching space and meeting facilities, as well as office space for volunteers, creating a multi support hub for Rosyth.

© Supplied by Rosyth EATS

Those behind the project hope to get refurbishment work done as soon as the current pandemic restrictions allow, which once completed will allow the charity to expand on the range of support already offered to those in need.

Ther charity have now appealed for local builders and trades people to step up and help them make its ambitious plans a reality.

A crowdfunding appeal for donations to help mee the cost of the transformation is also to launched in the near future.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to have completed the purchase of the former bank premises.

“Next begins the challenging task of converting and refurbishing the premises to ensure that we continue to grow, at and share in our own dedicated place.

“We’d welcome any support that can be offered from the community and the wider local business community as well as construction related suppliers and trades to help realise our vision for the building to become a vibrant focal point for Rosyth.

“Whilst we do have some funds already in place to start initial phases of the works and a range of grant applications pending we do need your support to help us continue our valuable services in Rosyth.”

As well as providing emergency support for those experiencing hardship, EATS Rosyth is also involved in promoting food sustainability.

It runs a wide range of projects, from delivering food parcels to those unable to leave their home and distributing surplus groceries donated by supermarkets, to nurturing a community garden and orchard, where children can learn about growing their own produce.

Businesses and trades people willing to help can do by emailing the charity at info@eatsrosyth.org.uk