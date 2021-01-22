Calls for urgent action over safety fears at Kirkcaldy Retail Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fears are growing that someone could soon be seriously injured or even killed at a popular Fife retail park if urgent action is not taken to improve road safety.

Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance, has called for an urgent meeting with representatives of Capreon Ltd, owners of Kirkcaldy Retail Park, and fast food outlets following numerous complains he says he has received about alleged traffic violations, severe congestion and motorists driving the wrong way to bypass long tailbacks at the drive-thru restaurants.

Mr Torrance said it’s just a matter of time before a shopper is killed or injured and is now calling for all concerned to find a solution without delay.

© Kenny Smith

“Due to this congestion, vehicles can regularly be seen travelling the wrong way on the opposite side of the road to pass these stationery vehicles; a practice which is neither legal nor safe,” said Mr Torrance.

He added: “I’ve been inundated with complaints from constituents who have feared for their safety as they attempt to use the zebra crossing in this area with several re-counting near misses with cars travelling at excessive speeds on the opposite side of the road as they try to beat oncoming traffic.

© Kenny Smith

“Earlier this week, I paid a visit to the retail park to assess the seriousness of the situation at a typical lunchtime.

“In the short time I was there, I personally witnessed numerous cars, and vans, participating in this extremely dangerous behaviour.

“Whilst I in no way condone or excuse the behaviour of these motorists, who are all fully aware of their duty to drive responsibly and safely at all times and make a deliberate choice to drive recklessly, I have contacted the park’s owners and the fast food firms to ask for a meeting as a matter of urgency to discuss the issues being caused by traffic waiting to access their Drive-thru in the hope that a swift resolution can be found.”

The restaurants have attracted increasing numbers of drive-thru custom during the pandemic as many families look to enjoy a treat during the enforced lockdown.

Mr Torrance has also urged the owners of the site to carry out an assessment of the current road layout and to consider what action can be taken to improve safety as I strongly believe it to be only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

Commenting on the concerns, a spokesperson for Capreon, said: “We have recently been made aware of the traffic issues relating to the McDonalds drive-thru at Kirkcaldy Retail Park during this latest lockdown.

“We are very willing to discuss potential solutions to these temporary issues with David Torrance MSP and McDonalds, and work together to lessen the impact upon visitors to Kirkcaldy Retail Park whilst these unprecedented circumstances continue.”