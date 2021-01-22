Fife pair banned from owning dogs for five years after admitting neglecting pet

A Ballingry couple have been fined £200 each for neglecting their dog.
Gail Harrison, 51 and James Harrison, 59, of Kirktoun Street, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.
The matter was reported by a workman who was extremely concerned by the condition of the pet when he was in their home.
The Scottish SPCA attended and took the dog called Archie into their care.
They both admitted that between July 1 and 28 they caused the animal unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care or obtain veterinary advice or treatment for the dog.
Sheriff Alastair Brown also banned the pair from being in control of a dog for five years.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe