Fife man smashed stranger’s car window with golf club as driver took phone call

A driver who pulled over to take a phone call in a Cowdenbeath street had his car attacked by a man wielding a golf club.

Richard Moffat smashed a window in the car and threatened to kill the driver, a stranger, the court heard.

Richard Moffat, 55, of Thistle Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, having admitted that on April 4 he approached another man who was sitting in a vehicle and began shouting, swearing, making threats of violence, brandished a golf club and smashed the driver’s side window of the car.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said a couple were travelling through Cowdenbeath in a car when the male driver pulled over to take a phone call from his dad.

Moffat came running from his house holding a golf club.

She told the court: “The complainer began to drive off when the accused swung the club at the car, smashing the driver’s side window.”

Solicitor Gordon Martin said his client had previously been the victim of an assault, resulting in him being in a “state of extreme anxiety”.

Sheriff Alastair Brown imposed a 15-week restriction of liberty order and ordered Moffat to pay £100 compensation for the damage to the car.