‘Life can be hard when you’re a teenager’: Fife church recruits its first ever youth pastor

A Fife church has recruited its first ever full-time youth pastor.

Lee Whitecross is responsible for nurturing young people at Gillespie Memorial Church in Dunfermline.

He will also reach out to others in the town.

The 25-year-old hopes to visit high schools when Covid-19 restrictions allow and engage with young people in the places they hang out.

Lee was a troubled teenager who went off the rails and said he only found true purpose after he opened his heart to Jesus Christ.

The former Starbucks barista grew up in Wester Hailes in Edinburgh.

He spent a lot time as a teenager hanging around the streets with his friends and experimenting with cannabis.

“Life can be hard when you are a teenager and I want to pass my experience on to young people.” Lee Whitecross.

He turned his life around after he attended a Youth Alpha course when he was 16.

Mr Whitecross took up his post earlier this month and has been working online.

He said: “Before the course I did not have much purpose or drive and did not know who I was.

“I was trying to figure things out. I was curious and searching a lot.

“Although I was close to my pals I was always wondering if there was more to life and I found purpose in God.”

‘All young people have great potential’

Mr Whitecross, who is married to Ashley, is passionate about sharing his outlook on the world through what is his first full-time ministry role.

“Life can be hard when you are a teenager and I want to pass my experience on to young people and be very honest and real in my faith,” he said.

“I believe all young people have great potential and talent that should be celebrated and encouraged.

“In a way I’m surprised I’m in this position now because I don’t come from a Christian background.”

Rev Mike Weaver, minister of Gillespie Memorial Church, said the new role had been under discussion for several years.

“We ran a monthly ecumenical youth work club for a year… as a precursor to employing our own youth pastor,” he said.

“Lee will reach out to bring young people together with initiatives.

“Hopefully we can have a positive impact on their lives, not least their mental health.”

Mr Weaver has been conducting online services over the last 10 months.

He said more young people tune in to the online youth group than walk through the front door most Sundays.