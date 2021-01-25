‘A very tragic case’: Death of newborn baby in Fife prompts calls for change to emergency first responder policy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A newborn baby died as her family waited desperately for first responders who never came.

Eva Low was just 19-days-old when she stopped breathing at her home in Anstruther.

As first-time mum Megan Thrupp attempted CPR with the help of an ambulance service call handler, she thought trained volunteers were on their way.

However, she and partner Kris Low later discovered the community lifesavers are not sent to cases involving children.