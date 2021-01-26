Extension to Guardbridge Primary School progressing well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to create two extra classrooms at a north east Fife primary school is progressing well.

The pupil roll at Guardbridge Primary is expected to increase after plans for more than 300 new homes in the village were approved.

Developer Persimmon Homes agreed to pay for the classroom extension as a condition of planning permission.

Work to improve existing parking with dedicated pedestrian access is also ongoing.

Pupils and staff are currently located within temporary classrooms in the grounds of nearby Leuchars Primary School.

However, they will return to Guardbridge primary for the start of the new session in August.

Work began at the end of September and much of the work is already complete.

Drone footage by Fife Council shows some of the progress made.

The main timber kit has been installed and work has started on the brickwork.

In addition, all the external doors and windows are in place and the roof covering work is progressing.

New boilers have been fitted and heating pipes are currently being run throughout the building.

An old wooden divider between two of the classrooms has been removed, opening the space up to become a new gym hall.

A new dedicated store for the gym equipment as also been formed.

The existing kitchen equipment has also been removed and the new kitchen is programmed for installation in March.

Plans for 335 houses and flats in Guardbridge were approved by councillors in April 2019.

The proposal will double the size of the village.

Persimmon Homes signed a Section 75 legal agreement committing to financing the upgrade at the school.

It has also agreed to contribute a share of £4.5 million towards an extension to the new Madras College in St Andrews.

Councillors were told the Guardbridge development and other planned homes in the St Andrews west area would require additional capacity at the 1,450-pupil St Andrews secondary school, which is still being built.

A second planning application by McHale Enterprises for a further 60 homes at Motray Park was approved by members of the north east planning committee in December.