Levenmouth’s anti social behaviour project to continue for a third year

A crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Levenmouth will continue for a third year if councillors agree this week.

The co-ordinated approach led to a 60% reduction in calls to police about bad behaviour in its first year.

Deliberate fire-setting in the area also fell by 61%.

Officers have been working closely with the fire service, the police and voluntary organisations to target offenders, including nuisance bikers.

More than 500 people have been charged and 98 vehicles seized.

If funding is secured for another year, the project will focus on drug and alcohol issues and how they relate to anti-social behaviour.

There are also plans for diversionary activities such as refurbishing a skate park and putting green in Leven.

Members of Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee are expected to give the green light on Wednesday.

Committee convener, SNP councillor Ken Caldwell, said two dedicated police officers would continue to work exclusively on the project.

“There has been excellent progress in the past two years,” he said.

“Hopefully we will also be able implement more of our planned diversionary projects to give our young people a more positive outlook on their activities.”

Vice convener, Labour councillor Colin Davidson, said the project was needed now more than ever.

“We’ll have a lot of disaffected kids because of the pandemic,” he said.

“We have to make sure we put resources in to help them before they become the next group who end up as criminals.

“That’s why the project is moving from punishment to a more preventative approach.”