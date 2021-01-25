Police were called to disperse traffic at a Fife beauty spot over the weekend after scores of motorists ignored the lockdown, causing tailbacks and gridlock on country lanes.
The approach road to Falkland Hill was completely impassable after motorists abandoned their vehicles on grass verges and inlets normally used to allow cars to pass safely.
Conditions were further hampered due to the route being partly covered in ice, forcing many to stop away from the car park for fear of getting stranded.
