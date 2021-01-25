Fife Piper Conner plays on despite cancellation of Burns Night celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burns night had a very different feel this year for piper Conner Pratt.

The 21-year-old. known as The Fife Piper, is normally inundated with requests to play at traditional suppers across the region.

But gatherings to celebrate the Bard’s birthday were either cancelled or moved online for 2021 as Tier 4 restrictions remained in place.

Conner managed to perform his own tribute to the national poet however, dressing up in full Highland regalia to play in the shadow of Balgonie Castle.

The Coaltown of Balgonie man became well known last year for playing for care home residents unable to receive visitors.

He performed more than 150 times for residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also donned his kilt to play on his street every Thursday to support the NHS.