‘On-going feud’ leads to jail for Fife man who threatened to kill neighbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Cowdenbeath man has been jailed after threatening to kill an upstairs neighbour.

Amos Weir bragged he had previously forced another neighbour to leave because of his anti-social antics.

Weir, 46, of Park Street, Cowdenbeath, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, after lengthy delays for reports to be obtained.

He previously admitted he breached bail conditions not to approach or contact Kevin Suttie.

He also admitted that on May 28 and 29 at Park Street, he shouted, swore and made threats of violence towards Mr Suttie.

Fiscal depute Jill Currie said Weir and Mr Suttie were neighbours in a block of flats and there had been “an ongoing feud between them”.

As a result, Weir was previously made subject to bail conditions.

At 7.30am Mr Suttie got up to go to the toilet.

Weir started shouting up through his ceiling at him saying “stop banging about up there or you’re getting stabbed and slashed”.

At 10.40pm that day the complainer phoned the police to say Weir had been making threats.

At 1.30am he called the police again saying Weir now had friends at the flat and further threats had been made.

Police officers arrived and heard Weir shouting to his neighbour saying: “I’ll kill you. I’ll stab you. If you call the police, I’ll tell them you’re a paedophile.”

When police spoke to Weir in his home he said: “If you don’t get rid of him upstairs, I’ll f*****g kill him”.

Defence solicitor James Moncrieff conceded: “The reports do not make pleasant reading and he’s given a dreadful impression to social workers. He can come across in an aggressive manner.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown pointed out that Weir had told a social worker he had successfully hounded out another neighbour through his behaviour.

The sheriff jailed Weir for nine months.