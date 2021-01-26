Ambulance crews attend road accident south of Kinross

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services attended a road accident involving two vehicles south of Kinross.

The incident happened on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews attended and it is understood one person was checked over by paramedics.

However, there were no reports of any significant injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was involved in making the area safe.