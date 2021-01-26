Tuesday, January 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Ambulance crews attend road accident south of Kinross

by Aileen Robertson
January 26 2021, 10.53am Updated: January 26 2021, 1.24pm
Post Thumbnail

Emergency services attended a road accident involving two vehicles south of Kinross.

The incident happened on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty shortly after 9am on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews attended and it is understood one person was checked over by paramedics.

However, there were no reports of any significant injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was involved in making the area safe.