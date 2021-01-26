Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near Kinross on Tuesday morning.

The incident involving a silver Volvo XC40 and a green Volkswagen happened on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty shortly after 9am.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

It is understood one person was checked over by paramedics.

Both vehicles were left badly damaged in the collision.

The Volvo was sent careering off the road, on to a snowy verge next to a bus stop and into a hedge.

The front and side of the vehicle was damaged.

There were no reports of any significant injuries.

The road was closed off by police as the incident was dealt with.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was involved in making the area safe.