Emergency services called as 4×4 crashes off road near Kinross

by Aileen Robertson
January 26 2021, 10.53am Updated: January 26 2021, 8.17pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaPolice in attendance at the incident on Hatchbank Road, Kinross.
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near Kinross on Tuesday morning.

The incident involving a silver Volvo XC40 and a green Volkswagen happened on the B996 between Kinross and Kelty shortly after 9am.

Police at the scene of the Kinross incident. © Steve Brown / DCT Media
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to the scene.

It is understood one person was checked over by paramedics.

Both vehicles were left badly damaged in the collision.

The Volvo was sent careering off the road, on to a snowy verge next to a bus stop and into a hedge.

The front and side of the vehicle was damaged.

There were no reports of any significant injuries.

The road was closed off by police as the incident was dealt with.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was involved in making the area safe.