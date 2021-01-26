Fife man admits having indecent images of children on computer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man has admitted being in possession of more than 40 indecent images of children over a three-year period.

Nicky Fleming, 36, of Westfield Terrace, Cardenden, appeared in person at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between November 24, 2009, and November 26, 2012, at an address in Berry Street, Lochgelly.

Two of the images found on Fleming’s computer system unit were said to be in category A, which are deemed to be the most obscene on the scale used by the courts.

Eleven indecent images fell into category B and 28 were classed under category C.

All of the images featured children aged between 10 and 14 years of age, although forensic examination of the system unit revealed all but three of the images discovered were still accessible.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told the court that police officers acting on intelligence were granted a search warrant at Fleming’s old address in Berry Court, and were initially met by Fleming’s daughter who was informed of the nature of the investigation.

Officers discovered a number of items of interest during the search, including the system unit – which was later found to have contained the images – within a hall cupboard upstairs.

Another occupant of the property was asked about the use of an email address, namely bignick@live.co.uk, and she stated it was one used previously by Fleming.

Defence solicitor Alexander Flett said he would reserve most of his mitigation for Fleming’s sentencing, but did note that the offences happened “some way ago” and suggested his client had been struggling with his health at the time.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC called for the preparation of background criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment ahead of sentencing on February 16.

Fleming was also told his conviction now means he will be subject to the notification requirement of the Sexual Offences Act.

Fleming’s not guilty plea to a charge alleging he had been in possession of an extreme pornographic image featuring an adult and a horse, was accepted by the Crown.