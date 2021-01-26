Woman denies having knife at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman has denied being in possession of a knife at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Kelly Vanbeck, 36, of Somerville Street, Burntisland, was represented by her solicitor who maintained his client’s not guilty plea when the case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday morning.

Vanbeck is alleged to have been in possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely a knife, without reasonable excuse at Victoria Hospital in Hayfield Road on December 5, 2018.

Vanbeck’s solicitor told the court that his client was currently on bail for the alleged offence, but is currently in custody at Cornton Vale for another matter.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist QC assigned a trial date for the week commencing April 12 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.