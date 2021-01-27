Fife Grinch ready to transform into a Power Ranger for latest charity challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Fife Grinch, who hit the headlines in December by collecting three tonnes of food to support families suffering hardship at Christmas, is to swap costumes and become a Power Ranger in a new charity challenge.

Dunfermline mum Caroline Behaghel de Bueren has ditched the green mask for her new superhero persona and will be pounding the streets next month aiming to complete 280,000 steps and raise some much needed cash for children’s end-of-life charity CHAS.

Caroline will be joined by her 11-year-old twin sons Adam and Yanis, as well as pal Carolann Fraser and her daughter Amy, 11, to complete the Power Rangers line up.

The characters feature in an American children’s television programme and are based on the original Japanese Super Sentai superheroes.

Caroline also previously dressed up as Darth Vader, while support teacher Carolann, was the Dunfermline Wonder Woman, as they fundraised during the first lockdown in 2020.

And the mums say the time is right for another reincarnation.

“It’s a case of new year, new challenge and the Power Rangers outfits seemed just perfect for the two of us and our three kids,” Caroline explained.

“We wanted to keep it fresh and exciting and having been out around Dunfermline in our new superhero costumes, people are really loving the new look, honking their car horns and giving us a wave.

“Because we both have children we wanted our latest challenge to be in support of a children’s charity and with CHAS challenging everyone to complete 10,000 steps a day throughout February it seemed the perfect excuse to dress up once more.”

Each of the costume-clad heroes plan to complete the challenge by walking around the Dunfermline streets entertaining families and urging anyone who can to donate to the worthy cause.

And being a self-employed dog walker, Caroline said she is already used to walking long distances each day so is already in good shape to take on the challenge though admits there is still one more addition the crew to be made.

“We know that kids especially have enjoyed it when we bring out pet dog, Monkey, along with us so we are desperately trying to find a Power Rangers outfit for him too,” said Caroline.

“Hopefully we’ll find something suitable in time for next week.”

To find out more about the forthcoming CHAS challenge go to the website at www.chas.org.uk