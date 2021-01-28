Comical courtroom exchange sees sheriff pledge to give Fife man ‘remedy’ he seeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A comical courtroom exchange between a Fife man charged with numerous offences and a sheriff ended with the latter promising him the “remedy” he craves.

Steve Higginson’s bizarre behaviour sparked stifled laughter around Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court as he refused to answer straight questions posed to him via video link by Sheriff James Williamson.

Higginson, 56, of Thornhill Drive, Kirkcaldy, who was representing himself, failed to enter proper pleas to various charges read out to him and repeatedly uttered the phrase: “I am a living man, the blood flows, the flesh moves. I wish for remedy.”

Showing remarkable patience, Sheriff Williamson eventually told Higginson he will find the “remedy” he seeks when the case calls for trial on February 4.

Higginson is accused of driving without insurance and failing to give police officers when asked to do so on Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, on January 15.

He is alleged to have repeatedly spat at police officers in a police van on the journey to Kirkcaldy Police Office; hindered two officers in the execution of their duty by failing to confirm his nationality and failing to provide fingerprints; threw clothing at one of the officers; repeatedly urinated and defecated in a cell; and spread excrement over the cell walls.

Higginson is also accused of struggling violently with police officers at Kirkcaldy’s Justice of the Peace Court on March 14, 2016, acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly striking a door and trying to hit officers with a bowl of liquid, and failing to appear at court on another date when told to do so.

When Sheriff Williamson opened proceedings by referring to Higginson as “Mr Higginson”, the accused stopped him and asked to be called “Steve” – a request which the sheriff politely refused.

Higginson then answered “no comment” to prompts for a plea on his first charge, which Sheriff Williamson took to mean not guilty.

The conversation continued in a similar vein, although Higginson interrupted when details of the charges involving the police officers was read out.

“They were fake police officers,” he claimed.

“They were not constables. They were enforcing civil law by force.”

Higginson then went on to repeat his mantra on several occasions, again responding to the sheriff’s final charge with the words: “I am a living man, the blood flows, the flesh moves. I wish for remedy.”

At which point the sheriff quipped: “Certainly the allegation is that the water was flowing on January 15….”

Higginson was remanded in custody and is due to appear next on February 4.