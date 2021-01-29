Fife murder accused back behind bars after ‘intolerable’ bail breaches

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife murder accused who was recently released from custody pending trial has been put back behind bars after breaching bail conditions.

Lynn Kelly, 35, of Mackie Place, Dunfermline, is awaiting trial in connection with the alleged murder of 38-year-old Chris Cowie at an address in Dunfermline’s Golfdrum Street in October 2019.

With Covid-19 restrictions causing a huge backlog of court proceedings, Kelly, who is facing charges of murder and theft along with a male co-accused, was granted bail last month with a number of special conditions – one of which was to remain in her bail address between the hours of 8pm and 7am the following morning.

However, Kelly has found herself back in prison after police discovered she had broken the curfew imposed on her on Tuesday of this week.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard it was actually Kelly’s second breach of bail since she was released in December, prompting Sheriff James Williamson to remand her in custody.

Depute fiscal Alistair McDermid told the court that officers attended Kelly’s address to check she was adhering to her bail conditions just after 8pm and got no reply at the door.

Kelly was then contacted on a mobile phone and told officers she had been at a supermarket.

She was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday night to appear before the court on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client had been sorting out various issues throughout the day which had caused her to be out of the house, but acknowledged it was an “extremely serious” matter.

And he added: “This is not a situation where she has been out partying or anything like that – she was simply trying to get matters in order.”

However, Sheriff Williamson described the fact it was Kelly’s second breach of bail as “intolerable” and remanded her in custody for the preparation of reports.

Sentence was deferred on the bail breach until February 11.