Police treating sudden Kirkcaldy death as ‘not suspicious’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife say they have ruled out foul play surrounding the sudden death of a man over the weekend.

Neighbours in flats at Valley Gardens in Kirkcaldy say there has been a large police presence in the area since the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered inside a property on Saturday evening.

Rumours have been circulating locally that the man may have been murdered, and news of the man’s death is understood to have caused concern in the wider Valley and Templehall community.

However, after conducting a full investigation into the man’s death, Police Scotland has now stressed the death is not being viewed as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 44-year-old man within a property at Valley Gardens in Kirkcaldy around 8pm on Saturday, January 23.

“A post mortem has been carried out and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”