Fife village secures £75,000 for new sports facilities

A Fife village has been celebrating after securing £75,000 towards funding new sports facilities for the community.

Clubs, communities and leisure trusts across Scotland have received a great start to the new year thanks to more than £1.25million in investment from sportscotland’s Sport Facilities Fund via National Lottery funding.

And it has now emerged that Cairneyhill Community Sports Hub will benefit from £75,000 which will be used to build a multi-use games area (MUGA) in the village.

The MUGA will be available for community use for a number of sports, providing more opportunities for participation in sport and physical activity locally.

It will also provide guaranteed access to the local primary school for PE and extra-curricular activities, including those delivered by Active Schools.

Peter Rippin, chair of Cairneyhill Community Sports Hub, welcomed the investment.

“Getting this commitment from sportscotland is fantastic news, especially after such a terrible year,” he said.

“Cairneyhill has grown considerably over the last 20 to 30 years but facilities in the village have not.

“This MUGA will allow the primary school children dedicated access during term-time school days with the wider community then gaining access at the end of the school day, as well as during all weekends and school holidays.

“It’s been a truly community-wide supported project with Fife Education/Cairneyhill Primary School staff and pupils; the community council; local sports clubs such as Cairneyhill Football, Badminton, Yoga and so on; the Scouts and Guides; the Youth Club; local councillor support from Councillor Mino Manekshaw as the lead; and ultimately the overwhelming support of local residents who have all come together to help our goal take a big step to becoming reality.

“We can’t thank you enough for supporting us.”

Priority was given to projects with a focus on increasing participation in sport and physical activity amongst young people, women and girls, disabled people, as well as deprived or rural communities.

The Cairneyhill project is the only one to benefit from the latest round of funding in Courier Country.

Chief executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “The projects receiving funding today demonstrate real ambition and commitment to improving the lives of their communities through sport and physical activity.

“I am delighted that we can support their work through this investment.”